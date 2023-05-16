Stalled for years, blacktopping work on Rajouri-BGSBU road goes on in full swing

The seven kilometers road starting from Dhani Dhar Bowli moth to BGSB University gate passed from Dhani Dhar, Dhanore areas and was earlier a single-lane road while the project for making it a double lane was approved and then work was started years ago and earth cutting was also done.

Earlier the work on it had stalled and no progress was seen for over five years. The final phase of this prestigious project has been taken up a month ago, and blacktopping work is going on.