Stalled for years, blacktopping work on Rajouri-BGSBU road goes on in full swing

Rajouri, May 16: The blacktopping work on the main road leading from Rajouri town to Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University is going on at full pace with concerned departments expecting completion of work by next month.
The seven kilometers road starting from Dhani Dhar Bowli moth to BGSB University gate passed from Dhani Dhar, Dhanore areas and was earlier a single-lane road while the project for making it a double lane was approved and then work was started years ago and earth cutting was also done.
Earlier the work on it had stalled and no progress was seen for over five years. The final phase of this prestigious project has been taken up a month ago, and blacktopping work is going on.
In an official statement released to Greater Kashmir, the Public Works Department informed that the project is “construction, improvement of road from Rajouri to BGSB University and the road length is of seven kilometers.”
The department, in an official statement, issued through Junior Engineer headquarters, said that the final phase of blacktopping work of the road was started on May 14 and is expected to complete by next month.
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, on the other hand said that blacktopping work of BGSB University road is currently underway and earlier this work remained stalled for years. He said that the work has resumed after a lot of effort.
“ We request for patience and cooperation from the public,” the Deputy Commissioner said.