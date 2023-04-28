Armor-piercing bullets, IED used to target army vehicle in Poonch: Dilbag Singh

The DGP said that the terrorist used steel-coated armour-piercing bullets and IEDs to blow the army vehicle in a bid to inflict maximum damage. “ Same bullets were used in the Dhangri, Rajouri attack. The Poonch attack was carried out near a forest area. Initial investigations suggest that the terrorists may have used natural hideouts. We are identifying the natural hide-outs that may have been used by the attackers before the attack and intense search operation is on to nab the attackers,” he said. Replying to a query, he said that the group of terrorists involved in the recent attack may be divided into two and their number seems between nine to twelve.

About the local support, he said that the local Nisar Ahmed, a resident of Gursai village, was already in the suspect list of police. “He has been an active OGW of terrorists since 1990. He was questioned several times in the past. This time, after corroborating the evidence, he was found involved in providing logistic and other support to terrorists who carried out the Poonch attack,” the DGP said, adding that Nisar’s family is also involved in providing support to terrorists.

On whether terrorists had got weapons through drones, the DGP said that weapons, grenades and cash was air-dropped by drone and the same was collected by Nisar and his family members. “We are identifying the spot where the drone had dropped the weapons and cash,” he said. He said so far, 200 people were questioned and 12 suspects have been detained. He said with the arrest of Nisar, the investigation has got a direction and vital leads have been received so far.