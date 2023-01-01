STGWF issues calendar on Dr Masud Choudhary

Poonch, Jan 1: Sarimastaan Tribal Gurjar Welfare Foundation (STGWF) Poonch, while paying tribute to the former ADGP Dr Masud Ahmed Choudhary, Sunday released a calendar dedicated to him.
In a function organised under the chairmanship of Choudhary Mohammad Asad Noomani chairman STGWF, the people from all walks of life participated. The leaders of various Pahari organisations also paid tribute to Dr Masud Choudhary on the occasion. Dr Sarfaraz Mir chairman Alig Society was also present.
Demanding naming of Jammu University Poonch campus as ‘Dr Masud Choudhary campus’, Noomani said that STGWF had already approached the Lieutenant Governor through the Divisional Commissioner’s office and had also written a memorandum to the chairperson of District Development Council Poonch. “We hope something concrete will be done in this regard,” he said.
Terming Masud Choudhary as a legendary figure, Noomani said, “Dr Masud Choudhary has not only worked for Gujjar and Bakarwals tribes but for the whole community.” He said that the establishment of BGSBU in Rajouri and SKPA Udhampur was for all. “He has established these institutions for the people of J&K,” he said and added that his contribution would be remembered in future.
About the calendar, Noomani said that it was decided by the core members and the management of STGWF to release 2023 calendar to pay tribute to Dr Masud Choudhary on the first day of the year.
Others, who spoke on the occasion included Sarfraz Mir, Rajesh Sharma, Ajaz Tantray, Jameel Kohli, Akram Shaheen, Haji Mohd Farooq Dehdar, Afzal Poswal, Sageer Poswal, Javed Doi, Javed Dehdar, Ajaz Kohli, advocate Sajjad Ahmed besides members of STGWF.