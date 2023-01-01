STGWF issues calendar on Dr Masud Choudhary

In a function organised under the chairmanship of Choudhary Mohammad Asad Noomani chairman STGWF, the people from all walks of life participated. The leaders of various Pahari organisations also paid tribute to Dr Masud Choudhary on the occasion. Dr Sarfaraz Mir chairman Alig Society was also present.

Demanding naming of Jammu University Poonch campus as ‘Dr Masud Choudhary campus’, Noomani said that STGWF had already approached the Lieutenant Governor through the Divisional Commissioner’s office and had also written a memorandum to the chairperson of District Development Council Poonch. “We hope something concrete will be done in this regard,” he said.