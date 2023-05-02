Stolen property worth lakhs recovered in Rajouri

Rajouri: The police in Rajouri worked out two theft cases of police station Rajouri recovering stolen property worth lakhs of rupees.

Police in an official statement said that on 30th April, a person Shoib Iqbal resident of Mendhar Poonch lodged a written report at Police Station Rajouri that his motorcycle Yamaha R15 had been stolen from the Badhoon area with the registration number of the vehicle JK21E 7323.

In this regard, a case FIR No 199/2023, U/S 379 IPC was registered at Police Station Rajouri and during the course of the investigation, a team headed by SHO Rajouri Mohd Showket assisted by PSI Rajat Jasrotia under the supervision of Deputy SP HQ Mudassir Hussain rounded up several suspects and one of the suspects namely Mehfooz Khan resident of Kapa Kha of Rajouri was arrested who during his interrogation admitted commission of crime along with two juveniles.