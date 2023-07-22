Stolen property worth lakhs recovered in Rajouri

Rajouri, July 22: Working out two cases of theft, Jammu and Kashmir police in Kandi police station of Rajouri have recovered stolen property worth lakhs of rupees. The recovered stolen property include garments, cosmetics and cash.
In an official statement, police said that in the intervening night of 4th and 5th July, two incidents of theft were reported at police station Kandi in which one theft occurred at Shiv Mandir Kotranka and other at shop of Mohd Shafiq at Kallar Gala.
In these incidents, two separate cases were registered and an investigation was taken up by a team headed by PSI PSI Rohit Sharma under the supervision of SHO Kandi Shakil Manhas.
During investigation, CCTV footage of the area was thoroughly analysed and over suspicion three suspects were detained who include Khushfat Hussain resident of Naika Manjakote, Khadam Hussain son of Mohd Rashid resident of Kotedhara and Kabir Hussain resident of Mankote Thandikassi .
The arrested suspects during sustained questioning confessed to their involvement and on their disclosure police recovered clothes, garments and many other items.
A vehicle JK11G 1834 involved in the crime has also been seized.