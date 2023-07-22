Stolen property worth lakhs recovered in Rajouri

In an official statement, police said that in the intervening night of 4th and 5th July, two incidents of theft were reported at police station Kandi in which one theft occurred at Shiv Mandir Kotranka and other at shop of Mohd Shafiq at Kallar Gala.

In these incidents, two separate cases were registered and an investigation was taken up by a team headed by PSI PSI Rohit Sharma under the supervision of SHO Kandi Shakil Manhas.