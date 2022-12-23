Stone crusher owners begin indefinite strike in Rajouri against illegal mining

Rajouri, Dec 23: Construction activities are expected to suffer as more than two dozen crusher units being run in Rajouri district have been shut by their owners after an indefinite strike against illegal mining.
The crusher owners have refused to resume work unless their grievances are resolved. Talking to Greater Kashmir, District President of Crushers Union in Rajouri, Vipan Mehta, said that there are more than two dozen stone crusher units that are working in the district whch are basic source of construction material and also provide employment to hundreds of people.
He said that a mess due to illegal and unscientific mining has been created in the district and people from unorganised sector and those having mining blocks are responsible for it.
Mehta added that different government departments are harassing the stone crusher units in the district for illegal mining even after they have no role in it.
"The work of a stone crusher unit is only confined to crushing of raw material, but they have to face legal action for illegal and unscientific mining also," Mehta further said.
He further claimed that the rate of raw material in the district is higher as compared to other districts but rate of construction material is lesser.
“We demand that unscientific and illegal mining should be stopped and action be taken against those involved in it,” he added informing that a meeting was held on Friday afternoon with the District Mining Officer as well as the Deputy Commissioner where the issue was discussed and there are chances that the matter will be resolved. We will remain in protest until there is a positive outcome, he said.