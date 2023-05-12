Storage, sale of fire crackers banned in Rajouri

" In exercise of the powers vested under section 144 CrPC, I Vikas Kundal, District Magistrate Rajouri hereby impose complete ban on storage, sale and use of crackers within the territorial jurisdiction of district Rajouri," the DM mentions in his order issued on Thursday vide office order number DMR 09 of 2023.

The DM in his order has also mentioned about a communication made by Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri who has informed that use of fire crackers especially during marriage events is creating a definite confusion among the security forces, army and police which may lead to inaction many times to respond a terror attack particularly during the present security scenario.