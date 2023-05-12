Storage, sale of fire crackers banned in Rajouri

Rajouri, May 12: District Magistrate Rajouri Vikas Kundal has ordered immediate ban on storage, sale and use of fire crackers which is creating confusion for forces.
Ban in Rajouri district has been imposed day after a similar order was issued by District Magistrate Poonch.
Kundal, District Magistrate Rajouri has asked all the field officers to ensure strict implementation of order and to disseminate the information of this order among the general public.
" In exercise of the powers vested under section 144 CrPC, I Vikas Kundal, District Magistrate Rajouri hereby impose complete ban on storage, sale and use of crackers within the territorial jurisdiction of district Rajouri," the DM mentions in his order issued on Thursday vide office order number DMR 09 of 2023.
The DM in his order has also mentioned about a communication made by Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri who has informed that use of fire crackers especially during marriage events is creating a definite confusion among the security forces, army and police which may lead to inaction many times to respond a terror attack particularly during the present security scenario.
SSP Rajouri in his communication has also recommended for imposing ban on sale, storage and use of crackers.
DM in this order has also warned of action under Indian Penal Code (IPC) for any violation.