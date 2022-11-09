Student injured in assault in Mendhar

Mendhar: A student of Government Degree College Mendhar was on Wednesday afternoon assaulted in front of the college campus. He has been hospitalised with head injuries with police starting an investigation into the matter.
Family members of the injured said that he was coming out of his college after appearing in a practical examination when some boys assaulted him with some sharp edged weapons.
“He got injured and has received injuries on his head and has been hospitalised in Mendhar Sub District Hospital," said family members.
Police said that cognisance of the matter has been taken and investigation has been set into motion.