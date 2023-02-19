Students forced to study in open ground as Govt Primary School Khatana in Rajouri lacks building

The condition of the school exposes tall claims of Jammu and Government about reforms in the education sector as seventeen students enrolled in the school lack any facility.

The school has been without building for the last fifteen years and only a kitchen shed has so far been constructed.

People from the area said that Kurhad village falling under Kotranka tehsil of Rajouri is one of the remote villages in the district with majority of the people living here Scheduled Tribes (STs). They also lack basic amenities like good road connectivity or health facilities.