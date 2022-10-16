Students from Rajouri, Poonch sent on Bharat Darshan tour by BSF

Rajouri: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday flagged off a Bharat Darshan tour comprising thirty-five five students hailing from different villages of twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

The tour was flagged off by Deputy Inspector General of BSF, DS Sandhu in presence of other officers of BSF. The nine days tour started on Sunday and will end on October 24 and the students will travel through Jammu, Jaipur and Jodhpur Rajasthan

“The aim of organizing the tour is to give exposure to the students hailing from the border areas about the rich heritage, culture and grandeur of our nation and help them to understand the unity in diversity of India,” BSF DIG, DS Sandhu said.