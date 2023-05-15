Students injured in Rajouri as portion of classroom window falls on them

Rajouri, May 15: At least five students got injured, with two of them receiving wounds on their heads after a wall-window iron cage fell over them during classwork in a government school in Rajouri.
The School Education Department has ordered a time-bound probe with a probe panel being asked to submit an in-depth analysis report in one day.
The incident, as per official sources, happened in Dandote village falling under Kotranka sub division in Rajouri district. They said that in the morning hours when routine classwork was going on in Government Middle School Dandote, a wall window iron cage fell over the students leaving five of them injured.
They further stated that all the students are out of danger while three of them received minor injuries while two of them received wounds on their heads but they are out of danger. The incident triggered resentment among locals who stated that the dilapidated condition of the school building is the reason for the incident.
Locals further said that the matter has time and again been discussed with authorities for the upgradation of school building, but there is hardly any response and students studying in school have to risk their lives.
Meanwhile, the School Education Department has ordered a time-bound probe into the matter asking the probe panel to submit its in-depth report within a day. The probe panel has been constituted by Chief Education Officer Rajouri, Sultana Kouser.
This probe panel comprises the Principal Government Higher Secondary School Trala, Mussarat Hussain Shah, the Principal of Government Higher Secondary School Kandi Roop Lal and Senior Lecturer of Boys Higher Secondary School Rajouri Rajesh Kumar a Modi. In order to enquire the matter in-depth, a committee has been framed and it shall conduct an in-depth inquiry and furnish a detailed report along with personal comments within one day positively.