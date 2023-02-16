Students learn fire safety tips at awareness camp in Rajouri

Rajouri: Students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Thanamandi on Thursday learned fire safety and fire fighting tips during an awareness camp organised at the fire station Rajouri.

Girl students from the school visited the fire station Rajouri where a team headed by fire station officer Maqbool Hussain under the supervision of Assistant Director Himanshu Gandotra initially briefed the visiting students about working of fire station, fire tenders and ways in which urgent calls of fire breakout are responded to.