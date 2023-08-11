Students make paintings on national themes at Sunderbani

Rajouri, Aug 11: Students of Higher Secondary School Sunderbani in Rajouri made paintings on various national themes during an event organised in school on Friday.
Students of school participated in the event which was organised by district administration Rajouri under Meri Maati Mera Desh initiative.
The students of schools conveyed ideas, explored colour and created aesthetically pleasing work to showcase their painting skills.
District administration Rajouri said that aim of holding this paining competition is to boost the painting skills of students and also inculcate the spirit of Meri Maati Mera Desh among them.