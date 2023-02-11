Students of JU’s Poonch campus visit Central Silk Board Bengaluru

Poonch, Feb 11: Students of Department of Sericulture, Poonch Campus, University of Jammu visited the Central Silk Board, Bengaluru during an educational tour towards South India.
Students of M.Sc. 3rd semester along with two of the teaching faculty Dr. Muzafar Ahmad Bhat and Sumya Kapoor today visited Central Silk Board Bengaluru.
During the visit the students interacted with M. R. Itagi, Scientist D, Central Silk Technological Research Institute (CSTRI, Bangluru). He gave a detailed lecture on Post Cocoon Technology. He expressed his happiness while interacting and also encouraged students to make sericulture as one of their sources of employment. He also remarked that in coming years jobs will be shrinking to a higher extent and encouraged students to be a part of post cocoon technology.