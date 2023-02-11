Students of JU’s Poonch campus visit Central Silk Board Bengaluru

During the visit the students interacted with M. R. Itagi, Scientist D, Central Silk Technological Research Institute (CSTRI, Bangluru). He gave a detailed lecture on Post Cocoon Technology. He expressed his happiness while interacting and also encouraged students to make sericulture as one of their sources of employment. He also remarked that in coming years jobs will be shrinking to a higher extent and encouraged students to be a part of post cocoon technology.