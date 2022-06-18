Students of Rajouri take part in Bharat Darshan tour

Rajouri, June 18: As many as fifty six students took part in Bharat Darshan tour.
At District Police Lines Rajouri by Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Aslam in presence of other officers held an interaction with them.
Police said that these fifty six students accompanied by officers and officials of police visited Delhi and Bengaluru and visited a number of places of international importance that include Qutab Minar, Red Fort, Lal Bagh, Bengaluru Palace, Tipu Sultan Palace Bengaluru, Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological museum, MG road, Commercial Street, Orion Mall Bangaluru and Bannerghata National Park.
The students shared their experience with SSP Rajouri and other officers terming this Bharat Darshan Tour of Jammu and Kashmir as a life changing movement for them and a scope of educational and motivational exposure for them.
SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said that more such tours and exposure visits of students shall be organised in future.