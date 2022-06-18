Students of Rajouri take part in Bharat Darshan tour

At District Police Lines Rajouri by Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Mohammad Aslam in presence of other officers held an interaction with them.

Police said that these fifty six students accompanied by officers and officials of police visited Delhi and Bengaluru and visited a number of places of international importance that include Qutab Minar, Red Fort, Lal Bagh, Bengaluru Palace, Tipu Sultan Palace Bengaluru, Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological museum, MG road, Commercial Street, Orion Mall Bangaluru and Bannerghata National Park.