Students protest lack of transport facilities in Rajouri

Rajouri, Nov 4: Students of different educational institutions held a strong protest demonstration at Khalsa Chowk in Dhangri area on Friday morning over poor transport facilities accusing the concerned department of paying no heed towards their plight.
Protesters assembled on Kalakote-Rajouri road at Khalsa Chowk near Dhangri and blocked it for traffic.
Raising slogans against the Motor Vehicles Department, protesting students said that transport facilities in the area are poor and students remain the worst sufferers. They alleged that minibus and auto drivers do not pick up students on the vehicles as the students pay half fare. They further added that due to this arrogant attitude of drivers, students have to suffer a lot and they often get late in reaching their education institutions.
After the protest, SHO Rajouri reached at the spot and pacified the protesters assuring the students that their issue will be taken up with the concerned department for redressal.
On the assurance of SHO Rajouri, the protest was called off.