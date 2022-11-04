Students protest lack of transport facilities in Rajouri

Protesters assembled on Kalakote-Rajouri road at Khalsa Chowk near Dhangri and blocked it for traffic.

Raising slogans against the Motor Vehicles Department, protesting students said that transport facilities in the area are poor and students remain the worst sufferers. They alleged that minibus and auto drivers do not pick up students on the vehicles as the students pay half fare. They further added that due to this arrogant attitude of drivers, students have to suffer a lot and they often get late in reaching their education institutions.