Students protest over ‘erroneous’ BOSE result in Rajouri

Rajouri, June 17: Students from different education institutions in Rajouri held a protest demonstration against examination results for class 12th issued by the Board of School Education recently demanding checking errors in it.
These students assembled in front of the BOSE office in Rajouri and blocked Panja Chowk to Gujjar Mandi road for the movement of vehicles.
The agitated students said that after removing errors, the fresh and amended result in favor of students from Kashmir province has been released but the demand of the same in Jammu province is being ignored and no one is listening to them.
The agitated students while raising slogans against the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education further called for the revision of results of Jammu province also and also to allow reappearing, and rechecking without any fee. The protesters were later pacified by the police team from police station Rajouri.