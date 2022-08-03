Surankote flash flood | Protest held against 'poor handling of crisis'

The protestors included members of flood affected families, civil society, and PRIs headed by DDC member Shahnawaz Choudhary. They assembled in main town and sat on dharna demanding inclusive rehabilitation of flood victims and providing them adequate compensation of losses.

The protest dharna continued throughout the day and protesters said that widespread losses have taken place due to flashflood two days ago and hundreds of families and traders got affected but district administration failed to respond to the situation properly.