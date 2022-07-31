Surankote flash floods | Water enters houses, shops; vehicles damaged

Rajouri: Panic gripped Iqbal Nagar and Potha by-pass areas of Surankote town of Poonch district due to flash floods, triggered by heavy downpour, inundating houses and shops and damaging vehicles parked on roads and streets late Sunday evening.
The authorities immediately swung into action and launched a massive rescue operation in the affected localities after panicked people ran for safety in the wake of gushing water entering their houses and other structures.
Locals informed that several structures and vehicles parked on roads and streets had suffered damages. However, no loss of life was reported so far.
As per locals, at around 9.00 pm this evening, amid heavy downpour in the area, the flash flood occurred after the gushing water came down the hill and a rivulet passing through Potha bypass was flooded. Even boulders and mud could be seen flowing along the strong currents of the rivulet water.
Deputy SP Surankote Tanveer Jeelani said that a massive rescue operation was launched by the teams of army, CISF and police with the help of locals.