Surankote flash floods | Water enters houses, shops; vehicles damaged

Locals informed that several structures and vehicles parked on roads and streets had suffered damages. However, no loss of life was reported so far.

As per locals, at around 9.00 pm this evening, amid heavy downpour in the area, the flash flood occurred after the gushing water came down the hill and a rivulet passing through Potha bypass was flooded. Even boulders and mud could be seen flowing along the strong currents of the rivulet water.

Deputy SP Surankote Tanveer Jeelani said that a massive rescue operation was launched by the teams of army, CISF and police with the help of locals.