Surprise inspection at  AH-GMC Doda

Srinagar, Apr 7: To assess the health care facilities being provided to the patients, Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Mahajan along with ADC Doda Dr Ravi Kumar Bharti conducted a surprise inspection of the Associated Hospital Government Medical College (AH-GMC) Doda and took appraisal of working of the hospital and availability of doctors and supporting staff.
The DC directed the hospital administration to ensure the punctuality of doctors and supporting staff for providing timely and quality health care services to the patients. He reiterated that sanitation and hygiene must be the primary concern of the hospital administration for effective health care.
The two inspected Oxygen Generation Plant, dedicated Covid-19 ward, other wards of different specialities, emergency ward and diagnostic service area. They also interacted with patients, attendants, doctors and other staff of the hospital.