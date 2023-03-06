Survey for repair of damaged poles underway

Rajouri, Mar 6: The administration on Monday said that survey for repair of all the damaged and undersised electric poles is going on under a special project sanctioned by government.
The reply of Electric Division of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited has come after Greater Kashmir on Monday highlighted the demand of people for repair and change of damaged electric poles in urban areas as these poles pose risk of people.
The news was carried with heading ‘Repair all damaged polls in Rajouri town’.
In its official reply, the Executive Engineer of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited has stated that repair and replacement of damaged and under sized electric poles in Rajouri town and adjoining areas are covered under RDSS scheme.
“The said project is being implemented and monitored by the Project Wing of JPDCL Jammu amounting to rupees 1.29 crore,” the department said further informing that the project has been alloted to a firm and survey of work is going on.