Suspected explosive recovered in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri June 4: Security forces on Saturday recovered a suspected explosive substance in Budhal area of Rajouri district.
Officials said that a suspicious cylindrical material approximate one foot long was spotted on the roadside at Tran area in Budhal on Kotranka-Budhal road after which police team from Budhal police station and army team from Samote army camp rushed to the spot and cordoned the area.
Later the Bomb Disposal Squad of police with the help of army teams took the material to a safer location where it is being examined and shall be destroyed through a controlled mechanism, an official added.
The source of the suspected material is yet not clear and its recovery along main road Kotranka to Budhal has been taken as a security concern by the security forces for which investigation is going on, SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said.