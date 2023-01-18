Suspected IED recovered from tiffin in Kheora locality of Rajouri town

Rajouri, Jan 18: Security forces on Wednesday evening recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) like material from Kheora locality of Rajouri town.
The location from where the material has been recovered is having vital institutions including three private hospitals nearby, a bank building while Government Medical College Rajouri is a few hundred kilometres away from the site.
Officials said that in the evening hours on Wednesday, suspected material was found lying in a field in Kheora locality after which an alert was issued and a team of police along with a bomb disposal squad rushed to the area and seized the material. On examination, officials said, the material was found to be a tiffin IED which was timer fitted as well as pressure mechanised.
Officials said that the material was seized from the spot and disassembled for further technical examination. Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police,. Mohammad Aslam, said that the material has been seized and taken into possession and further examination is going on.
Meanwhile, the Cordon and Search Operations going on in the areas of district continued for another day and many villages in the district remained under cordon.