Suspected IED recovered from tiffin in Kheora locality of Rajouri town

The location from where the material has been recovered is having vital institutions including three private hospitals nearby, a bank building while Government Medical College Rajouri is a few hundred kilometres away from the site.

Officials said that in the evening hours on Wednesday, suspected material was found lying in a field in Kheora locality after which an alert was issued and a team of police along with a bomb disposal squad rushed to the area and seized the material. On examination, officials said, the material was found to be a tiffin IED which was timer fitted as well as pressure mechanised.