Suspicious material recovered in Rajouri village

Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir police have recovered some suspicious material in a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.

Official sources said that J&K Police recovered the suspicious material during an operation in a village near the LoC in the Lam sector of the Nowshera sub-division of Rajouri district.

They said that the examination of suspicious material is going on and the explosive nature of it could not be ruled out.

Official sources said that a person was also detained in this regard.