Suspicious object found on Poonch highway, traffic suspended

Rajouri: Security forces in Poonch found a suspicious suitcase along the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway following which traffic was suspended and a bomb disposal squad of the Army called in on Wednesday.

As per the officials, an Army team found the suspicious suitcase lying alongside the highway near Kalai Bridge of Poonch.

“The Army team raised an alert after which more teams of the Army and Police reached the site. Following this, the movement of vehicles on the highway was suspended as a precautionary measure,” officials said.