Suspicious object found on Poonch highway, traffic suspended

Rajouri: Security forces in Poonch found a suspicious suitcase along the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway following which traffic was suspended and a bomb disposal squad of the Army called in on Wednesday.
As per the officials, an Army team found the suspicious suitcase lying alongside the highway near Kalai Bridge of Poonch.
“The Army team raised an alert after which more teams of the Army and Police reached the site. Following this, the movement of vehicles on the highway was suspended as a precautionary measure,” officials said.
They said that the Bomb Disposal Squad of the Army had been called in for an examination of the suspicious object.
“Preliminary there is a suspicion that some passenger might have left this suitcase inadvertently but things cannot be taken lightly for which all SOPs are being followed,” the officials said.
They said that the examination by the Bomb Disposal Squad was still going on and the highway continued to remain closed till late in the evening.