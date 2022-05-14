Target killings expose normalcy claims in Kashmir: Omar Abdullah

Rajouri, May 14: Former Chief Minister and Vice President of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that recent target killings in Kashmir have exposed the normalcy claims made by the government.
Omar was addressing a largely attended public rally at Poonch town which falls under Haveli assembly segment of the district.
Omar Abdullah said that no one in Jammu and Kashmir except those affiliated with BJP can say that there is any improvement in situation in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 35A and 370 on August 5, 2019.
"Perhaps only BJP men can make any such claim but no other common man of Jammu and Kashmir can enlist any improvement," Omar said.
He further expressed concern over recent target killings in Kashmir valley and said that these killings clearly expose the normalcy claims.
"A man was yesterday shot inside house just because he was a cop while another man who happened to be a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead inside Tehsil office in broad day light," Omar said.
Taking a dig on Government for its claims of foreign investment and development of industrial sector in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 35A and 370, Omar Abdullah said that no industrialist or investor from country stepped into Jammu and Kashmir.