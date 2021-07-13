Pir Panjal

Teacher held for allegedly raping minor student in J&K's Poonch

Ishrat Butt

Poonch July 13: Police have arrested a teacher for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl student at a seasonal school in Sakhi Dhoke area of J&K's Poonch district two days ago, officials said today.

The teacher, a resident of Sib Loran area of the district, allegedly raped the minor on Sunday, July 11 after which her parents lodged a complaint against the teacher at Police Station Loran, SHO Loran, Ved Prakash told Greater Kashmir.


Chairperson of the local Child Welfare Committee had also lodged a complaint at the said police station.

Prakash said a case FIR no 20/2021 under section 376 IPC 4 of POCSO has been registered at Police Station Loran against the teacher, he said, has been taken into custody.

In the meantime, a medical examination of the girl has also been carried out, the report of which is awaited, the SHO added.

