Teacher held for allegedly raping minor student in J&K's Poonch

Poonch July 13: Police have arrested a teacher for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl student at a seasonal school in Sakhi Dhoke area of J&K's Poonch district two days ago, officials said today.

The teacher, a resident of Sib Loran area of the district, allegedly raped the minor on Sunday, July 11 after which her parents lodged a complaint against the teacher at Police Station Loran, SHO Loran, Ved Prakash told Greater Kashmir.



Chairperson of the local Child Welfare Committee had also lodged a complaint at the said police station.