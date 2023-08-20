Teachers demand disbursement of salaries

Rajouri, Aug 20: The government teachers of School Education Department have requested the concerned section in the department to ensure that the disbursement of salaries of teachers is done within the stipulated time period every month.
The teachers of the school education department in the district held a meeting here under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Forum.
The teachers said that the government employees of all other government departments get their salaries in a stipulated time period every month but this is not the case with the teachers in the district.
The teachers further stated that after every few months the process of disbursement of salaries is affected in the district and teachers many times have to wait even for almost a month to get the salary of previous month and the same is happening this month also.
The teachers who participated in this meeting requested the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department and the office of chief education officer to ensure that the process meant for disbursement of their salaries is made accountable under stipulated time period.