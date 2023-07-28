Team inspects facilities for inmates in Poonch Jail

Poonch, July 28: Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary, Sub-Judge (Secretary DLSA Poonch), Wahajat Hussain Kazmi, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Vinay Kumar Sharma today visited the District Jail Poonch to inspect the facilities being provided to the jail inmates.
The visiting team was welcomed by the Jail Superintendent, Khalid Amin. The team inspected the overall arrangements in the jail, including the control room, kitchen block, barracks of inmates, CCTV room and video conference room.
During the inspection, the team interacted with the jail inmates to enquire about the healthcare and other essential facilities provided to them by the jail authority. District Legal Services Authority Poonch Secretary (Sub-Judge) Wajahat Hussain Kazmi listened to the problems of the inmates and assured them to solve their genuine demands soon.
The team also checked the quality of food being provided to the inmates.
The Deputy Commissioner instructed the Jail Superintendent to provide all basic amenities to the inmates and pay special attention to their health and provision of medical facilities.
The visit was conducted to ensure that the jail inmates are provided with necessary facilities and their well-being is given due attention.