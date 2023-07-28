Team inspects facilities for inmates in Poonch Jail

The visiting team was welcomed by the Jail Superintendent, Khalid Amin. The team inspected the overall arrangements in the jail, including the control room, kitchen block, barracks of inmates, CCTV room and video conference room.

During the inspection, the team interacted with the jail inmates to enquire about the healthcare and other essential facilities provided to them by the jail authority. District Legal Services Authority Poonch Secretary (Sub-Judge) Wajahat Hussain Kazmi listened to the problems of the inmates and assured them to solve their genuine demands soon.