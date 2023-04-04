Teenage boy dies after falling from minibus in Rajouri

Rajouri, Apr 4: A teenage boy hailing from Larkuti village of Kotranka sub division in Rajouri district died after he fell from a passenger bus in the area.
Police officials said that a passenger bus JK11 9702 was on its way from Larkuti to Kotranka when a teenage boy standing in the entrance section fell off and was crushed under a stone.
They said that the boy sustained serious injuries after which he was taken to Community Health Center Kandi where he was provided medical first aid and then referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.
Police officials further informed that the teenage boy succumbed to his injuries during treatment after which medico-legal formalities and post-mortem examination were conducted while a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Kandi.
The deceased has been identified by police as Rashid Hussain (18) resident of Larkuti.