Teenage boy drowns to death, another rescued in J&K's Poonch

Srinagar, Apr 29: A teenage boy died and another was rescued after the duo drowned in a river in Mandi area of J&K's Poonch district on Friday afternoon.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that two boys namely Sajad Ahmed, 15, son of Bashir Ahmed and Mohammad Arif Shiekh, 17, both residents of Baila drowned in the river while bathing.
As the news spread, army and police reached the site and launched a rescue operation assisted by locals to save the duo.
However, one of the two boys was retrieved dead and the other taken to SDH Mandi for immediate medical attention.
A police official confirmed the the death of the teenager in the incident.