Teenage boy found hanging in Kalakote village

Rajouri: A seventeen-year-old boy from Dhanwan Patraan village of Kalakote in Rajouri died under mysterious conditions with his body found hanging inside the house.

The deceased has been identified as Mohd Ashfaq (17) son of Bagh Hussain resident of Dhanwan Patraan in Kalakote. Police said that the teenage boy was found hanging inside the residence after which a police team removed the body from the spot and shifted it to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.