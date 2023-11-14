Teenage boy injured in bear attack

Rajouri, Nov 14: A 17 year old teenage boy from Kandi- Khadyoon village of Rajouri was injured in an attack by a wild bear in his village.

He has been hospitalised with critical facial injuries. Reports said that the victim was rearing goats when the wild animal appeared from bushes and attacked him.

Identified as Barkat son of Mohammad Shabir, he was immediately shifted to Community Health Center Kandi. Later, he was referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri in a critical condition.

The wild animal is reportedly roaming in the village of Kandi- Khadyoon for last few days causing panic among local population.