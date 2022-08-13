Teenage girl dies, elderly woman injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri, Aug 13 A teenage girl died while an elderly woman sustained injuries in an accident at Bagnoti on the highway in the Nowshera area of Rajouri district. Officials said that the accident occurred when a can (JK12 5034) collided head-on with a motorcycle in which two persons sustained injuries.
The injured were shifted to Sub District Hospital Nowshera where Nancy Devi, 15, daughter of Rattan Singh of Moughla was declared brought dead while Kamla Devi, wife of Balak Ram, 70, of Patrari Kalakote was stated to be critical.