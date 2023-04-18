Teenage girl dies mysteriously in Charhan village of Rajouri

Rajouri, Apr 18: A nineteen-year-old girl from Charhan village of Rajouri died under mysterious conditions after which police started an investigation into the matter.
The deceased has been identified as Tazeem Akhter (19) daughter of Bashir Ahmed resident of Charhan village of Rajouri. Police said that the deceased was brought in unstable health condition to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where she died. As the death has taken place in mysterious conditions, the investigation and inquest proceedings have been started.