Teenage girl dies mysteriously in Rajouri

Rajouri: An eighteen-year-old teenage girl from Kotedhara village of Rajouri died under mysterious conditions with suspected consumption of poisonous material.

The deceased has been  identified as Rubina Akhter  resident of Kotedhara village of Rajouri  was brought to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri after her health deteriorated and  was declared dead.

 Medico-legal formalities of the body of the deceased were conducted in the hospital while police are said to have started inquest proceedings into the matter.

