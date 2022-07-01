13-yr-old girl dies of electric shock in Rajouri village

Rajouri Jul 1: A 13-year-old girl died of electric shock near her house in Treru village of Rajouri district with her family members accusing field staff of electricity department of negligence.
As per local sources, Deevakshi, daughter of Sham Lal, was electrocuted when she touched an electric pole. She fell unconscious and was taken to Community Health Center Kalakote by her family members where she was declared dead, said locals.
They accused field staff and engineers of electricity department of grave negligence and said that most of the electricity wiring as well as electricity poles are posing risk to people due to poor maintenance.
The body of victim was still lying in CHC Kalakote when last reports were received.