Pir Panjal
Teenage girl drowns in river in Mendhar
Poonch, July 12: A teenage girl from the Sagra Balnoi area of Mendhar in Poonch district died after she drowned in the river water of a village on Wednesday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Mehnaz Bi (18) resident of Sagra village of Mankote tehsil in Poonchs' Mendhar subdivision.
Locals said that the deceased was crossing a river stream in the village when she drowned and later her body was fished out of water while police started medico-legal formalities into the matter.