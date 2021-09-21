Teenage girl found hanging at her home in J&K's Poonch, family alleges murder

According to news agency GNS, the girl namely Afsana Kousar, daughter of Mohammad Sadeeq, a resident of Bhatadhurian was found hanging by her family this morning.

Soon after the incident, the police was called in who took the girl to a nearby health facility for post-mortem on demand of the family, which has alleged murder of their beloved.

BMO Mendhar, Dr P A Khan while talking to GNS apprehended that the girl seems to have been manually strangulated and declined to make any further comments till the investigation is being made.

SHO Gursai, Niaz Ahmad told GNS that they are corroborating evidences as to see the cause of death of the teenage girl. “A Case under section 174 CRPC has been taken up for due investigations”, the Station House Officer said.