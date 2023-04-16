Teenage girl found hanging in Rajouri village

Rajouri, Apr 16: A fifteen year old girl from Rajpur Kamila village of Rajouri died under mysterious conditions on Sunday with her body found hanging from the ceiling of her house.
Deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Kaur resident of Rajpur Kamila in Tehsil Qila Darhal of Rajouri district.
Officials of police said that on Sunday evening the body of teenage girl was found hanging from the ceiling of house after which a team of police from Nowshera police station rushed to the spot and removed the body to the local civil hospital for post-mortem examination.
Police further said that investigations into the matter have been started after medico-legal formalities.