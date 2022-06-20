Teenage killed, minor critically injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri, June 20: A teenaged boy was killed while a minor sustained serious injuries in a road accident t Jamola in Rajouri during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
Police said that this accident took place when a motorcycle collided head-on with another vehicle on Jamola road of Rajouri.
Two boys riding on the motorcycle got injured in the accident who both were taken to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where Imran Khan (15) son of Javid Ahmed succumbed to injuries.
The pillion rider identified as Faqat Ali (11) son of Muhammad Qasim resident of Jamola is under treatment with serious health condition.
Police said that body of deceased was handed over to his family for last rites after post mortem examination while a case under relevant sections of law have been registered in police station Rajouri.