Teenager boy drowns to death in Rajouri river

Rajouri: An eighteen years old boy died after he drowned in river at Maira village near Rajouri town on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased, police said, was taking a bath in river in the village when he drowned. Although he was taken out of river water by some villagers and then rushed to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, he died during treatment, said police.

Necessary medico-legal formalities have been initiated by police in the local police station.

Deceased has been identified as Mohammad Mukhtar (18) resident of Kalalkas village of Rajouri.