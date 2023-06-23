Teenager boy found hanging inside house in Rajouri

Rajouri: An eighteen years old boy hailing from Jawahar Nagar locality in Rajouri town died due to hanging with police having started investigation into the matter.

Deceased has been identified as Aditya (18) son of Rashpal Singh resident of Jawahar Nagar.

Police officials said that the boy was found hanging inside his house on Thursday late evening and was then taken to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where he was under treatment but died on Friday morning.

They said that the body of the deceased was handed over to his family for last rites after medico-legal formalities were conducted in the hospital while police have started investigation into the matter.