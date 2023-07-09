Teenager boy from Nepal dies, another hospitalised after food poisoning in Rajouri

Rajouri: A teenager boy from Nepal died while his cousin brother has been hospitalized in a serious condition after the health of the duo deteriorated due to food poisoning.

The deceased has been identified as Narendra Thakur (15) son of Khem Bahadur while the man under treatment is 18 years old Noraj Singh, both resident of Jhajjar Kote in Nepal who both were part of a group engaged at a construction site in Bathuni village of Rajouri.

Police said that the two teenage boys were brought to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri by their relatives on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

On arrival at hospital, police said, Narendra Thakur (15) was declared dead while Noraj Singh (18) is under treatment.

The relatives accompanying the patients said that the two had dinner in the night hours on Saturday after which their health deteriorated and both were brought to the hospital.

“They both were doing well before dinner but their health deteriorated soon after eating a meal,” the relatives said.