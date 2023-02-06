Teenager boy injured in Poonch LoC mine explosion

Poonch Mandi: A fourteen-year-old teenage boy from Qasba village of Poonch got injured after an anti personnel landmine explosion that took place at a forward location on Monday afternoon.
Injured has been identified as Mohammad Shoaib son of Jamal Din, resident of Qasba Poonch.
Officials of police said that the boy was in fields at a village near Line of Control in Poonch sector when the explosion took place.
"Boy got injured with deep injuries in a foot after which he was taken to district hospital Poonch where he is under treatment," said officials.
They stated that the injured boy is still under treatment and is being operated upon for wounds in his foot.