Teenager dies in Kotranka accident

The youth has been identified as 19-years-old Ali Mujtaba, son of Sulaiman Shah of Targain.

Police said that the accident occurred when two motorcycles collided with each other and the driver and pillion rider of a motorcycle were injured.

“The duo was shifted to the nearby medical facility where Ali Mujtaba succumbed to injuries while Aftab Ahmed, son of Muhammad Shabir of Draman is being treated for injuries,” Police said.