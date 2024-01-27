Teenager dies under mysterious circumstances in Rajouri

Rajouri, Jan 27: A 19 old teenage girl died under mysterious conditions on Saturday evening in Rajouri. Police has started investigation into the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Shabnam Kouser daughter of Maqbool Hussain resident of Chaprian area of Rajouri.

Police said that on Saturday evening the teenage girl was found hanging with the ceiling of her house after which police team reached the spot.

The deceaseds’ body was leader shifted to Government Medical College Associated Hospital Rajouri where medical legal formalities will be conducted.