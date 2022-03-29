Teenager electrocuted in Rajouri

Rajouri: An 18 year old boy from Mohra village of Kotranka died after coming in contact with a live electric wire at Kotranka area.
The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Imran son of Talib Hussain resident of Mohra.
As per reports, the teenage boy was present at irrigation ground Kotranka to lookafter arrangements for a cricket tournament when he came in contact with an electric wire and received shock.
"He was rushed to sub district hospital Kotranka but was declared as brought dead," said officials.
Police said that inquest proceedings and investigation under CrPC 174 has been started in Kandi police station.