Teenager killed, 2 injured in Surankote road mishap

Rajouri: A sixteen year old boy got killed while two other persons sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Lassana in Poonch district.

The accident took place in the late evening hours on Monday. Police said that an Alto car with registration number JK12B 2533 was on its way from Surankote to Poonch and near Lassana it collided with a motorcycle bearing registration number JK02CD 0403 which was coming from the opposite side.