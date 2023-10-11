Tehsil Supply Officer Rajouri arrested for accepting bribe: ACB

Srinagar: The Tehsil Supply Officer, Rajouri was arrested on Wednesday for accepting Rs 18,000 as a bribe, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said Wednesday.

A statement of ACB issued here said that it received a complaint alleging that the complainant approached Dil Muhammad, a ration dealer of Nambla for the BPL ID of his brother to get a separate ration card from his father.

It said that the ration dealer along with the complainant approached Tehsil Supply Officer (TSO), Rajouri, and submitted the relevant documents for doing the needful.

The statement said that the TSO Rajouri, Muhammad Reyaz delayed the issuance of BPL ID and demanded Rs 20,000 as a bribe for issuance of the same from the complainant.

It said that the complainant lodged a written complaint at Police Station ACB, Rajouri for taking legal action against the Tehsil Supply Officer, Rajouri.