Tehsil Supply Officer Rajouri arrested for accepting bribe: ACB

Srinagar: The Tehsil Supply Officer, Rajouri was arrested on Wednesday for accepting Rs 18,000 as a bribe, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said Wednesday.
A statement of ACB issued here said that it received a complaint alleging that the complainant approached Dil Muhammad, a ration dealer of Nambla for the BPL ID of his brother to get a separate ration card from his father.
It said that the ration dealer along with the complainant approached Tehsil Supply Officer (TSO), Rajouri, and submitted the relevant documents for doing the needful.
The statement said that the TSO Rajouri, Muhammad Reyaz delayed the issuance of BPL ID and demanded Rs 20,000 as a bribe for issuance of the same from the complainant.
It said that the complainant lodged a written complaint at Police Station ACB, Rajouri for taking legal action against the Tehsil Supply Officer, Rajouri.
The statement said that the contents of the complaint prima facie disclose the commission of offense punishable under Section 7 of the PC Act 1988 by the accused public servant, Tehsil Supply Officer, Rajouri.
It said that accordingly a case FIR No 05/2023 was registered at Police Station ACB Rajouri under Section 7 of the PC Act 1988 and the investigation was initiated.
The statement said that during the investigation a trap team was constituted.
It said that the team laid a successful trap and caught the accused Tehsil Supply Officer red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 from the complainant.
The ACB statement said that he was arrested on the spot after completing all legal formalities.
It said that subsequently, a search in the residential house of the accused TSO Rajouri was also conducted.
The statement said that further investigation into the case was going on.